It might be a bit rusty around the edges and pack a tiny 25hp, but young farmers in Northern Ireland have quite the feat planned for this 60-year-old Italian beauty.

Members of City of Derry Young Farmers Club have chosen to mark the club’s 60th anniversary by raising funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland in memory of a member’s father, who sadly lost his life last year in a farming accident.

The air ambulance team was tasked to the incident involving David Crockett last June.

24-hour plough

A year on, the club has rallied together to raise money for the service in David’s memory with a 24-hour ploughing challenge.

The first step was finding the right tractor. Members sourced the 60-year-old Fendt Farmer 1 Z tractor, a fitting choice for the club’s 60th anniversary, in Germany and brought it back to the northwest.

The tractor will be one of the main attractions at a fundraising event in Eglinton in September, during which it will take on the 24-hour plough.

Ploughing is set to begin on Friday, September 10, at 2:00p.m, continuing through the night and finishing at 2:00p.m on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

A fun day on Saturday will also include a children’s petting farm and agricultural display.

Club leader Ellen McCollum said: “We always intended to do something to mark the 60 years of the club and it seems fitting to do this in David’s memory.

“Air Ambulance NI is there for us all and we know that whatever we can raise will potentially help someone else who finds themselves in trouble.

“We are encouraging the whole community to come along to the family fun day to see the tractor, it has lots of character and will be a real spectacle. After the event we will be auctioning in the tractor to raise money for the charity, we will have more details of that to come.”

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating 365 days of the year.

It can get to any location in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes. On average, the service is needed twice a day with a fundraising need of £2 million each year.

Donations to support the club’s efforts can be made here on JustGiving.