A tractor operator driving on a learner permit came in for a pricey lesson from members of An Garda Síochána this week when it comes to road safety.

The driver in question was stopped by Gardaí in Co. Laois earlier today (Wednesday, July 14) after being caught driving while holding a mobile phone.

Taking to social media, local Gardaí said:

“Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today in south Laois stopped a Learner Permit holder who was driving a tractor and towing farm machinery while holding a mobile phone.”

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) was subsequently issued to the driver, the Gardaí confirmed.

Advertisement

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), using a mobile phone makes you four times more likely to crash.

Under Irish law, you can only use your mobile phone while driving if you’re dialling 999 or 112 for an emergency.

If the Gardai charge you, it is a fine of €60 and you will get two penalty points, according to the RSA. If you don’t pay the fine, you may be convicted in court, get four penalty points and charged €2,000.

Considering that driver distraction plays a role in 20-30% of all road collisions, phone use and driving is an issue that everyone needs to think differently about, the authority warns.