The government needs to take the issues facing rural Ireland seriously and provide sufficient and sustainable funding to help young farmers overcome the climate crisis, according to Social Democrats leader, Holly Cairns.



Deputy Cairns was commenting after meeting members of Macra, who gathered at the Dáil today (Wednesday, April 26) to raise the concerns of young farmers.

“Members of Macra marched to the Dáil overnight to raise their concerns about the future of rural Ireland – and the future for young farmers,” she said.

“I am a former member of Macra myself and I share many of their concerns. Young farmers are an endangered species. There are many issues that need urgent action.

“There is a chronic shortage of affordable housing; a lack of access to healthcare services; and an almost complete absence of reliable public transport options. We also know that generational renewal is an enormous issue,” she added.

Speaking to Agriland from the march, the association’s incoming president Elaine Houlihan said: “The main aim of this is to raise awareness on our eight issues, and get the government actively engaging with us.

“We want to stay in rural Ireland. [The government] needs to realise that we want to stay, we don’t want to emigrate,” she added.

Future for young farmers

According to the Social Democrats representative, the viability of many farms is under enormous threat as farmers and society face climate change challenges.

“We also know that farmers, and rural communities, will be among those most impacted by the damage caused by the climate crisis,” Cairns continued.

“Despite this, the supports provided to farmers, to help them withstand this existential threat, are completely inadequate. The supports that do exist are piecemeal, short-term, threadbare and difficult to access.

“It is time the government started taking the issues facing rural Ireland seriously. We have a limited amount of time to act,” she concluded.