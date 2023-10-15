According to Teagasc’s Dermot Forristal, yield mapping is the base entry point for farmers committing to precision tillage farming systems.

He described the potential of this new and evolving technology during the latest Tillage Edge podcast.

According to Forristal, having a history of yield maps is hugely valuable.

“For all of the machines that incorporate the new technology, a position signal is initially generated,” he said.

“The operator must know the position of the machine, whether this be a combine, sprayer or fertiliser spreader, at all times.

“All of this is achieved through the use of a global positioning system [GPS], which is satellite controlled.”

The respective machine then records the operations carried out relative to the exact position in a field.

“So, where the likes of a combine is concerned, the machine is continually measuring yield. And obviously, yields will vary depending on the location within a field,” he added.

Yield mapping

Yield maps will flag up variations in crop performance within a field. These issues can be subsequently addressed by bespoke soil testing programmes.

The results generated from this work may well flag-up differences in potash (K), phosphate (P) and pH status within a single field.

However there are limitations in terms of how farmers can respond to these factors.

E.g., while some farmers do have fertiliser spreaders that will allow them to sow K and P on a variable-rate basis, there are very few contractors with variable-rate lime spreaders in Ireland.

“Weather, from season to season, plays a crucial impact in terms of how different parts of a field perform from year to year,” Forristal continued.

“Laboratory-generated soil test results are informative. But farmers should also physically inspect their soils on a regular basis.”

According to Teagasc representative, there is scope to bring a degree of precision into the spreading of organic manures.

“Organic manure spreaders will tend to vary in terms of the applied widths and lengths achieved as load weights diminish,” stated.

“So attempts need to be made to get all this right in terms of floor bed and tractor speeds.

“It’s important to get the same output from the spreader at the end of a run as would have been achieved at the beginning.

“Technology can help this with the use of weigh cells. But even without the use of this equipment, farmers can still physically adapt the spreading systems that they use.”