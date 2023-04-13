The first Claas CEO was appointed in 2019 when the company created the role to speed up the rate of decision-making, and appointed Thomas Bock as the incumbent.

He has now stepped down from the position and the Claas Group Shareholders' Committee has appointed Jan-Hendrik Mohr as the new CEO.

Engineers head engineering company

Thomas Bock, a qualified electrical engineer, had come to the decision to resign as CEO of the Claas Group and to pursue new endeavours over the course of the last few months.

The group executive board and shareholders acknowledged this decision with “deep regret”, yet they believe they have found an ideal successor in Jan-Hendrik Mohr. Jan-Hendrik Mohr

Cathrina Claas-Muhlhauser, ChaiR of the Supervisory Board of the Claas Group, noted:

“Jan-Hendrik Mohr is highly respected at Claas and in our industry. He knows Claas like no one else and has proven his worth. He shaped the company during his many years in various management positions.

“Together with his colleagues in the group executive board and all employees, he will build on the successful work of his predecessor and lead Claas boldly into the future.”

Keeping combines under his wing

Jan-Hendrik Mohr is a graduate engineer, and has been with the Claas Group since 1984, continuously taking on increasing responsibilities within research, development and manufacturing as he rose through the company. Jan-Hendrik Mohr (far left) at the opening of the Claas used tractor facility in Saxham 2014

He joined the group executive board in 2008 and is currently responsible for the Business Unit Grain, which he will continue to lead in a personal capacity.

He said: “I look forward to continuing our success story together with my colleagues in the group executive board and all employees.

“Claas stands for a high level of technological expertise, products that excite and a corporate culture that unites us. We think long-term and have a clear vision – to make our customers the best in their field.”

As to his moving on, Thomas Bock explains that the desire to take on new challenges after more than 16 years at Claas, including almost four years as CEO, has been growing for almost a year now.

He feels that now is a good time for a change, as Claas has emerged with renewed vigour from the various events over the last few years and is in a very strong position.

Growing sales as Claas CEO

He also noted that during his time as CEO, sales rose to over $5 billion despite the challenging circumstances, suggesting that the company will achieve equally good results this financial year.

Cathrina Claas-Muhlhauser said that Claas owes Thomas Bock a huge debt of gratitude.

“He is a gifted technician and strategic entrepreneur. He has achieved outstanding things, especially in the fields of product development and digitalisation.

“The digital transformation of the Claas Group will always be associated with his name,” she added.

Over the four years that Thomas Bock headed the company, net sales rose from $4.14 billion in 2019 to $5.24 billion in 2022. The financial year of 2021, saw a leap of $800 million in income alone.