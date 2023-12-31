Kerry County Council spent around €4.5 million to progress the construction of the South Kerry Greenway in 2023.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to the local authority for the 27km greenway from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, along with the accompanying Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the land needed, in November 2020.

The council had originally sought permission for a 31km route to include Renard, but the planning board decided to omit two sections of the scheme when it granted permission.

Greenway

A spokesperson for Kerry County Council told Agriland that the South Kerry Greenway project is be delivered using “a procurement strategy” which has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

This is in order “to best meet its complexities along the 27km route”, they added.

The most complex and challenging areas of the project are the heritage structures located principally between Mountain Stage and Kells Post Office.

The council is undertaking “preliminary market consultation” ahead of procuring the main contractor for these works.

Advertisement

Information from trail works carried out on the route will be provided to prospective tenderers.

The council said that the main contractor will be appointed some time in the second or third quarter (Q2/Q3) of 2024 to undertake this two-year contract. Source: Kerry County Council

Work is also progressing in other parts of the greenway with site clearance now substantially complete on a 5km section between Glenbeigh and the N70 road bridge at Coolnaharragill Upper.

“Drainage works and accommodation works are progressing in this area,” the spokesperson said.

Works are also expected to commence between Kells Post Office and the proposed N70 underpass at Gortnagree in 2024.

While advance works between the proposed N70 underpass at Foilmore and Caherciveen will get underway next year. Source: Kerry County Council

Kerry County Council said that a consultant was appointed in 2023 to revisit the sections of greenway between Caherciveen and Reenard which were not approved by An Bord Pleanála.

Advertisement

“The consultant will develop new proposals which will be advanced to the statutory consent process in 2024/2025.

“There will be public consultation on these proposals in 2024,” the council spokesperson said.

Land

It is estimated that around 180 land plots will be needed for the scheme, which involves 170 landowners.

In February 2022, the Supreme Court rejected two legal challenges relating to the project which paved the way for the greenway to proceed.

One of the challenges was taken by a group of landowners who were opposed to the use of CPO for the project.

“The land acquisition process for the scheme is underway and negotiations with landowners/ agents are progressing well,” the council spokesperson said.

In 2014, the estimated cost of the greenway project, which has been described by a local councillor as “a gamechanger” for the region, was €4.5 million, however, this didn’t include land acquisition.

By 2019, the estimated cost had risen to over €20 million. Some €4.5 million was spent on the project over the past 12 months alone.