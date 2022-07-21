The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said that work is underway on developing the IT system for the new fertiliser database.

Charlie McConalogue also confirmed that the draft heads of the bill for the legislation to accompany the database was recently approved by Cabinet.

The update came as the Fertiliser Database Stakeholder Consultative Committee held its latest meeting today (Thursday, July 21).

The committee is working on the development of the National Fertiliser Database, which is anticipated to be in place at the start of next year.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said that the database will be critical to facilitating timely farmer payments under Ireland’s proposed eco-scheme.

It will also allow Ireland to meet its commitments under the fifth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) and the extension of Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation.

Database

The proposed database will record fertiliser sales and allow farmers account for on-farm stock at the beginning and end of the spreading season.

DAFM said that this will allow farmers to record their overall fertiliser use accurately and easily during the year.

It will also provide reliable information to farmers to ensure their compliance with nitrates regulations and to qualify for possible voluntary industry sustainability initiatives.

The department explained that information on the database will primarily be entered by fertiliser merchants.

Farmers will have the option to view and download their data if they wish.

Speaking after the committee meeting, Minister McConalogue said

“My objective for this committee is to facilitate communication with relevant stakeholders, and to obtain their views and suggestions as we develop a practical system for data gathering and sharing.

“The draft heads of the bill was approved by Cabinet on July 12 and will now undergo pre-legislative scrutiny under the legislative process.

“I am seeking to identify how the associated IT system will work best in a simple manner for all stakeholders involved,” the minister stated.

The proposed legislation required to underpin the database, the Veterinary Medicinal Products Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2022, is expected to be finalised by the end of this year.



