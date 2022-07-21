The chief executive of Oxfam Ireland has said that a Just Transition for farmers must be supported and accelerated to ensure agriculture can meet the higher target for emissions reductions.

The Stop Climate Chaos Coalition of overseas aid, environment, youth, health and voluntary organisations has called on the government to make sure that all sectors, including agriculture, do their fair share of emissions cuts.

The campaign group has said that every sector must cut pollution at the upper end of proposed ranges if Ireland is going to meet the overall 2030 emissions target.

The group added that if agriculture cuts emissions by just 22%, rather than the proposed 30%, this means that the rest of society has to cut pollution three times as fast as agriculture.

Jim Clarken, CEO of Oxfam Ireland said: “We have been pointing out, for some time, the stark reality of carbon inequality, the fact that the emissions of the richest 1% of humanity are double that of the poorest 50% of humanity – because of their privileged positions.

“We have found similar levels of emissions inequality in Ireland. Likewise, there can’t be any protected positions among Irish sectors in meeting their requirements under the climate law, just as there can’t be any inequality among rich nations in reaching our agreed climate targets.

“All of us must play our part, and all of the Irish sectors must reach the upper end of their sectoral emissions ceilings targets to avert further climate catastrophe. A Just Transition for farmers, especially small farmers, must be supported and accelerated,” he added.

Clarken noted that as things stand, Ireland’s emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) are 53% higher than the EU28 average and the second highest in the EU.

“Can we really stand over that as a nation as forest fires and soaring temperatures engulf Europe and as 23 million people in the Horn of Africa face hunger due to climate change driven drought? We all need to play our part now,” the Oxfam boss said.

The group has cited research by University College Cork (UCC) Prof. Hannah Daly which suggests that if the agriculture sector was allowed to cut at 22%, then on top of all the existing measures in other sectors, one quarter of all cars or vans would need to be taken off the road by 2030.

It would also mean cement factories would need to close, or every household would face an extra €5,000 in costs to make up for the extra pollution.

Oisín Coghlan, CEO of Friends of the Earth said: “Putting such an extra burden on commuters, householders and other business so that agriculture can avoid making the big changes we all have to make, is neither fair nor feasible.

“Every other sector other than agriculture has already agreed to cut emissions at the top of the range. Agriculture has already been given ‘special consideration’.

“Its proposed cut of 30% is only half the 60% the rest of the economy and society has to do. If the government makes further concessions to agriculture, who is going to explain to motorists, hauliers, householders and other businesses that they have to make even more expensive cuts?”

Friends of the Earth recently called on the Taoiseach to convene coalition party leaders to reach an agreement on sectoral ceilings that doesn’t undermine the credibility of climate law.

The government is still expected to make a decision on the sectoral emissions ceilings within the next week. The last Cabinet meeting is Wednesday, July 27.