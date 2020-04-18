‘With a reduced kill and an extra 4,000-5,000 cattle per week left in sheds, this is costly’

“It was encouraging to hear Prof. Alan Matthews on CountryWide on (RTE Radio 1) acknowledge the work being done by farmers producing food. The professor also acknowledged the importance of CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] payments in supporting farmers’ incomes.”

These comments were from Tim Cullinan – president of the IFA (Irish Farmers’ Association); he made the comments today (Saturday, April 18).

Beef kill figures

He continued: “In week 15 [of the year], the beef kill was 26,706. The average weekly kill on a year-to-date basis is 34,138.

“But why, for instance, would processors want an APS [Aids to Private Storage] scheme when they would have to use their own funds to take beef off an over-supplied market?

Again, it’s the beef finishers that are carrying the cost.

He added: “It costs approximately €30 per week to feed a steer or a young bull. With a reduced kill and an extra 4,000-5,000 cattle per week left in sheds, this puts massive costs on farmers.

“It’s critical that we get an APS scheme operating immediately…and a direct payment. Our minister [for agriculture] and Commissioner Wojciechowski need to act now.

Putting pressure on…

“Next Wednesday, I will have a tele-conference with my counterparts [other farm organisation presidents] in the member states. We will put pressure on the commission to implement measures needed to protect farmers’ incomes.”

He said: “It was also very disappointing to see co-ops drop milk prices. One would have expected that their experienced management teams would have forward-sold this milk.

“Farmers are being used as the ‘soft option’ by processors and co-op; it has to stop.”

Scheme for farmers

Earlier this week, Cullinan called on the Government to introduce a specific low-interest loan – as part of the Covid-19 Market Disruption Support Scheme – for the farming sector as a matter of urgency.

He said: “The Covid-19 pandemic presents an unprecedented threat. The scale and rapidity of market closures and disturbances have led to widescale disruption for farmers and the associated processing industries.

“To make matters worse, the cashflow situation in many farming households has been further compounded by the loss of off-farm income.”