Creed ‘leads pan-European push’ for [agri] response to Covid-19

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said that he has “succeeded in garnering the support of all 26 of his member state counterparts – in his ongoing efforts to secure a European response to the impact of Covid-19 for the agri-food sector”.

Speaking after the final agreement on a joint statement emerged, Creed said: “I am delighted that it has proven possible for all of my colleagues to join Ireland in this initiative.

The fact that all 27 member states have agreed this joint approach is a powerful expression of solidarity, one which I hope will register strongly with the European Commission and lead to decisive action as soon as possible.

Minister Creed says that he wrote to the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Janusz Wojciechowski, with regard to this on two recent occasions. He also noted that he addressed the matter at a video conference of agriculture ministers at the end of March and that he spoke to the commissioner directly via video conference last week.

He said: “While, of course, the immediate priority in this unprecedented public health emergency is the protection of public health, there is also a need to address the economic impact of Covid-19 – from which the agri-food sector is not immune.

“I welcome the wider action already taken at European level, including through the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative, but there is a clear need to urgently address the particular difficulties being experienced by farmers and the agri-food sector.”

a rapid deployment of the full range of support measures provided for under the Common Market Organisation Regulation – including private storage aid for dairy and other products and exceptional aid for beef and sheep farmers;

increased flexibility in the implementation of direct payments under the Basic Payment Scheme – including…earlier payment dates, higher rates of advance payment and in relation to on-the-spot controls and administrative checks;

similar increased flexibility in the implementation of Rural Development Programmes. Minister Creed said that the focus of his efforts has been to secure action under three broad headings, namely:

Following confirmation that the joint statement has now been submitted to Commissioner Wojciechowski by Ireland on behalf of all member states, the minister added: “Today is an important step in all of our efforts to ensure that farmers and the agri-food sector…are protected to the maximum possible extent from the economic impact of this crisis.

“But it is just a further step. We have to follow this up – through continued, sustained engagement with the European Commission. I look forward to playing a leading role in this regard.”