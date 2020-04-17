More stringent air travel measures ‘can’t be ruled out’ – Harris

The possibility of more stringent Covid-19 measures in relation to travel into the state cannot be ruled out, according to the Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Speaking to Pat Kenny on Newstalk, the minister was asked about a recent flight into Ireland of seasonal workers for fruit business Keelings.

Minister Harris said that he had been contacted through social media on this issue on several occasions since the news broke.

The food industry is still open in Ireland, that’s an important point. Its one of the essential services, and is continuing to make, manufacture and produce food. Obviously fruit is a part of that.

“Flights are not grounded, but I don’t care what you’re coming to Ireland for, if you arrive in Ireland, whether your Irish or not, whether your coming for work or whatever reason, you have to stay at home for 14 days,” the minister continued.

“I have seen a statement from the company in question that they have put all that staff into effective quarantine for 14 days, which would be in line with public health advice,” Minister Harris noted.

Advertisement

However, there may be a need to keep a closer eye on airport travel into Ireland, the minister suggested.

I would not rule out the fact that we may need to be more stringent in relation to our airports, and it is something constantly kept under review.

“Potentially, as we move out of the very serious restrictions that are in place, there may then even be a need for more stringent checks on the airports, to make sure that, with what we are doing…we don’t have other people coming in who perhaps aren’t taking it as seriously in their country as we are here,” he highlighted.

However, Minister Harris highlighted that evidence suggests people entering Ireland through airports are following the current public health advice.

The minister also pointed out that some of those entering the country are doctors or nurses who have asked to return to Ireland, or people who have been trying to get home for some time.