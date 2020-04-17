FF ‘seeks clarity’ on travel rules after seasonal worker flight

Fianna Fáil has called on the Government, in particular the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, to clarify the rules and restrictions around traveling in and out of the country.

Marc MacSharry, the party’s spokesperson on transport, was responding to reports that seasonal workers were flown into Ireland to work on fruit farms.

“Understandably, this has caused concern among members of the public, given the strict public health measures we have all adhered to in trying to slow down the spread of coronavirus,” MacSharry noted.

I have been in contact with a staff member in Dublin Airport who found the whole ordeal very stressful and this flight added unnecessary risk for front line staff in Dublin Airport and the flight crew on-board.

“The Government urgently needs to clarify what is and isn’t allowed, in terms of the movement of people through our airports,” the Sligo-Leitrim TD insisted.

He continued: “We do know Dublin Airport is still open for essential travel, such as the Aer Lingus flights to and from China to bring back PPE [personal protective equipment] or medical personnel returning home to fight on the front line – but questions have to be asked about seasonal workers or others moving through our Airports.

“I am calling on Minister Ross and the Government to immediately clarify the rules around travelling in and out of the state while the public health measures remain in place,” MacSharry concluded.

Yesterday, Thursday, April 17, Irish fruit farm Keelings confirmed that it has flown a number of skilled seasonal workers into Ireland to pick crops over the coming weeks.

The Co. Dublin company said that “no horticulture worker coming from another region will be asked to work without a full 14 days [under] restricted movement”.

The matter came to light when Aontú TD Peadar Toibín raised concerns after being told that “an empty Ryanair flight was sent to Bulgaria and returned home with 187 workers holding letters to pick fruit in north Dublin”.

“Also that the workers had no medical examination or risk assessment when they landed. I have asked the Government to investigate,” deputy Toibín said in a tweet on the matter.

In a further update earlier this afternoon, deputy Toibín claimed that another flight of workers is due to land in Dublin today, Friday, April 17.