Gardaí appeal for ‘red tractor’ witness following road incident

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses – and in particular a witness who was driving a red tractor – in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred earlier this week in Co. Kerry.

The incident took place in the Ballyheigue area of the county on Tuesday, April 14, according to local members of An Garda Síochána.

Shortly after 2:00pm, Gardaí attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving two motorcycles that occurred on the R551 road in Buncurrig, Ballyheigue, shortly before the turn for Ballyheigue village.

Emergency services also attended the scene. Two men, aged in their late teens and early 20s, who were driving the motorcycles were injured during the collision.

One man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. The second male was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-serious injuries.

Advertisement

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling in the Buncurrig/Ballyheigue area between the hours of 1:30pm and 2:30pm on Tuesday, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to the driver of a red tractor who may have witnessed the collision.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Ballyheigue Garda Station on: 066-7133122; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666111; or any Garda Station,” the representative concluded.