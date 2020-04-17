Concrete deliveries for silage pits permitted during Covid-19 clampdown

The delivery of construction inputs such as concrete for “essential minor works on farms”, such as silage pit slabs, is permitted, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has confirmed.

In a brief update on essential construction works permitted during the current Covid-19 clampdown, the minister said:

Following a number of inquiries, my department has clarified that the deliveries of concrete for essential minor works on farms (such as the pouring of concrete for silage pits) is permitted, as this is part of the essential business of farming at this time of year.

“In accordance with the Public Health advice, premises must not be open to the public and these services should be provided for essential works only,” the minister added.

This update provides further clarity on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s official stance regarding on-farm construction at this time.

Essential health and related projects relevant to the Covid-19 crisis, and supplies necessary for such projects;

Repair/construction of critical road and utility infrastructure;

Delivery of emergency services to businesses and homes on an emergency call-out basis in areas such as electrical, plumbing, glazing and roofing. In a statement on its website, the department confirmed that the following activities in the construction sector have been deemed essential, and are therefore permitted: “The criteria listed for general construction also applies to agriculture-related construction projects,” the department added.

Elaborating, the authority said that it “cannot adjudicate on individual cases”.

“It is a matter for each company/individual to assess whether they are involved in providing essential services,” the department concluded.