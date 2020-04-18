Retail trade strong, but processing stands still as potatoes are planted

As farmers get into the busiest time of planting potatoes across the country, trade for the crop is strong at retail level.

In the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Potato Market Report, published on April 15, it was reported that: “Retail trade remains strong albeit slightly erratic following the Easter break.”

Some food outlets have also opened up on a take-away basis, but in the main the processing sector remains at a standstill.

The UK and Europe

In the UK, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) calculated that there are 188,576t of frying potatoes in growers’ stores which are destined for Fish and Chip shops. As a result, growers are reported to be hesitant about planting their intended area.

Prices in Europe are reported to be increasingly competitive in eastern Europe as stocks are unloaded.

Potato prices

As stated above demand is steady and as a result, prices remain unchanged since the beginning of the month. Demand for varieties such as Kerr Pinks and Golden Wonders is evident in the higher prices. 10kg bags of Kerr Pinks are trading €1 higher than Roosters, while Golden Wonders are €2 higher.