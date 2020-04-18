Calf registrations starting to ease off; however, still ahead on last year’s levels

Calf registrations are beginning to ease off, as calving – particularly on dairy farms – comes to a close for 2020.

The number of dairy-bred calves born – so far this year – is up by over 39,600 head or by 40% when compared to the same period in 2019, figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) indicate.

Beef calf registrations are also running ahead of last year’s levels – up 7,719 head compared to 2019.

Firstly, looking at dairy calf registrations, 43,992 dairy calves were registered during the week ending April 17, 2020 – a decrease of 9,237 head on the corresponding week in 2019.

1,139,012 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase of over 39,663 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Looking at suckler calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending April 17, 2020, some 30,814 beef calves were registered – a decrease of 10,599 head on the same week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 332,205 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 324,486 beef calves were registered.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending April 17, 2020, 74,806 calves had been registered. However, looking at the corresponding week in 2019, over 19,800 more calves were registered.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,471,217 head. On the other hand, in 2019, by the same date, some 1,423,835 head of calves had been registered.