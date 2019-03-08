Wintry showers expected over the weekend

This weekend will see a mixed forecast with scattered showers of rain coming in across the country, some of which will be wintry, according to Met Eireann.

Today (Friday, March 8) will start dry in most areas with any frost soon clearing as cloud cover will thicken.

Spells of rain in the west will spread eastwards to all areas this morning, according to the national forecaster.

Rain will clear this afternoon and evening reducing to scattered showers in some areas.

Highest temperatures today will range from 8° to 12° with moderate to fresh southerly winds, later veering westerly and becoming strong in the north west.

Tonight will largely remain clear with the exception of a few scattered showers. Some showers will be wintry in the north of the country.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 1° to 5° with colsest spells in Ulster.

Saturday

Saturday will be mostly cloudy as bands of showers move eastwards across the country, some wintry in nature over Ulster.

There will be some bright or sunny intervals also.

Highest temperatures will range from 5° degrees in the north to 11° in the south with fresh to strong, gusty westerly winds, strongest in the west and north.

Saturday night will be cold and breezy with wintry showers, mainly of rain, hail and sleet, but turning increasingly to snow overnight, especially in Ulster and on high ground.

Sunday

Finally, Sunday will be a very cold day with sunny spells and wintry showers of rain hail, sleet and snow, the national forecaster has predicted.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will range from 4° to 7° with fresh, gusty westerly winds, strong in coastal areas.

On Sunday night, showers will become more isolated. It will be a cold night with lowest temperatures of 0° to 2° with frost and icy patches in places.