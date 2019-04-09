Winners of AgSoc Grand Raffle announced

University College Dublin’s Agricultural Society (AgSoc) has announced the winners of the 2019 UCD AgSoc Grand Raffle. There was a total of six prizes up for grabs.

This year’s top prize was a 5-star pedigree Angus heifer that was donated to AgSoc by the Irish Angus Cattle Society along with members Michael and Sean Cronin.

First prize: A pedigree Irish Angus heifer. Lorraine Bergin, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary;

Second prize: 1t of Gouldings Richland Fertiliser. Katie Mulcahy, Charleville, Co. Cork;

Third prize: A one night stay with dinner at Mount Wolseley Hotel. John Colfer, Bannow, Co. Wexford;

Fourth Prize: Moocall calving sensor. James Hughes, Tuam, Co. Galway;

Fifth prize: Procalf milk-replacer from Interchem Ireland Limited. David Cosgrove (Care of Ballymac Inn, Co. Cavan)

Sixth prize: Oxide paint worth €140 from Treacy Decor, Co. Roscommon. Michelle Hennigan, Kells, Co. Meath.

Commenting on the prizes for the raffle, AgSoc’s auditor, Michael Geary, explained that he was contacted by the Irish Angus Cattle Society’s John O’Sullivan, to inform Geary that one of its members (Sean Cronin) wished to donate a heifer for the raffle.

Geary explained that this was because the Cronin family felt very strongly about the charities being supported by UCD AgSoc this year.

Geary said: “AgSoc would like to sincerely thank the Angus society and the Cronin family for donating this heifer and to all the other companies who kindly donated prizes to the AgSoc Grand Raffle.

The heifer is a fine animal and its mother is a former show champion, so there is great breeding in this heifer.

The draw for the raffle took place today, Tuesday, April 9 in UCD.

“AgSoc were busy in marts across the country selling tickets and I would like to thank everyone who helped out with the raffle,” Geary concluded.