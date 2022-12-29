National forecaster Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for wind and rain which will affect several counties from tonight (Thursday, December 29).

Heavy rain is expected to cause some localised flooding in Co. Cavan; Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo; and Longford from 10:00p.m today.

The Status Yellow rain warning will remain in place until 08:00a.m tomorrow (Friday, December 30), the national weather forecaster said.

A further Status Yellow warning for wind will also come into effect at 10:00p.m today until 07:00a.m tomorrow, affecting Co. Dublin; Wexford; Wicklow; Galway; Kerry; and Waterford.

South to southwest winds will be very strong and gusty at times, especially near coasts and on high ground, according to Met Éireann.

Some flooding and travel disruption due to heavy rain is also expected in Northern Ireland. A Status Yellow rain warning will be in place from midnight tonight until 10:00a.m tomorrow.

Weather forecast

It will become wet and windy tonight as southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty overnight, the national forecaster said.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to extend north-eastwards across the country, with heavier falls of rain developing later in parts of the west and northwest with spot flooding.

Lowest temperatures will range from 1° to 5° generally with frost possible in the north, according to Met Éireann.

Tomorrow morning will be wet and windy with fresh to strong and very gusty southwesterly winds. There will be widespread outbreaks of rain at first with heavy falls and localised flooding in places.

Some drier and brighter intervals will develop for the afternoon as winds ease, but there will be further showers or longer spells of rain through the day with highest temperatures of 7° to 10°.