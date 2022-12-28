The weather forecast indicates a band of wet and windy conditions across the country over the next few days and into the weekend.

Starting with today (Wednesday, December 28), rain will spread northwards this morning and will clear to showers during the day, but showers will be frequent and heavy at times especially in the southwest.

There is a chance of isolated lightning and it will turn windier with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds developing. The strongest winds will be in the southwest this afternoon.

According to Met Éireann, highest temperatures will range from 8° to 11°C.

It will continue rather windy tonight with fresh and gusty westerly winds, strongest along Atlantic coasts.

Showers will continue overnight mixed with some clear spells later in the night. Some showers will be heavy with possible lightning or hail, especially towards morning in Atlantic counties. Lowest temperatures of 2° to 5°.

Days ahead

There will be a windy start to tomorrow (Thursday, December 29) with very strong winds possible in the northwest for a time early tomorrow morning.

There will be further showers with some bright or sunny periods. Showers will be heavy in the morning with possible hail or lightning, mainly near Atlantic coasts.

According to the national forecaster, there is a chance of sleet in the north too. Winds will slowly ease light to moderate southwesterly through the day.

The best of dry spells will be in the evening and it will be a colder day with afternoon highs of 4° to 7°.

Thursday night will be windy with strong southerly winds developing. Rain will spread from the Atlantic overnight with heavy rain in the west.

Lowest temperatures are expected to range from 1° to 4°, coldest in the north early in the night with temperatures rising overnight.

On Friday, there will be outbreaks of rain, heavy in the morning. Some dry and bright spells will develop for the afternoon, but there will be some further rainfall in parts too.

It will be rather windy with fresh to strong southwest winds easing later in the day and afternoon temperatures of 5° to 9°.

Friday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with showery rain in parts and mainly moderate southwest winds. There will be some drier spells too. Temperatures may fall close to freezing in the north and west, with a touch of frost possible.

Weekend weather outlook

In relation to Saturday, there is uncertainty in the forecast for New Year’s Eve but current indications show that there will likely be some showers but with a good deal of dry weather too in the afternoon.

Winds are signalled to be mostly light with highest temperatures of 5° to 8°. There is potential for it be frosty on Saturday night, especially in the north.

The weather will likely be unsettled on Sunday (New Year’s Day), possibly turning colder, but confidence is low in the details, according to Met Éireann.