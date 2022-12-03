Leptospirosis (Lepto) is a bacterial disease that affects both humans and animals, caused by the bacteria genus Leptospira.

Like a number of other diseases that are found it bovines, Lepto is zoonotic, which means that it can be passed from animals to humans.

Lepto

The two commonly found strains of Lepto found in Ireland are Leptospira interrogans hardjo and Leptospira borgpetersenii hardjo.

Cattle usually contract the disease through contact with infected urine or products of an abortion.

But there are also a number of other ways, such as having an open herd, sharing a bull or operating a mixed grazing system with cattle and sheep.

Often the first potential sign of an infection within the herd is a drop in milk yield.

This can often be missed and put down to a number of other potential issues such as changes in feed, lungworm, bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) or infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR).

Reduced levels of fertility within the herd is also a common symptom seen in an infected herd.

In herds where there has been an increase in the number of abortions and other clinical symptoms it is important that a screening is completed.

It is also important that any abortions are sent to the lab for testing to determine the cause.

Why vaccinate?

To prevent an outbreak of Lepto from occurring within a herd a combination of biosecurity measures along with a vaccination programme is required.

Ideally, you should vaccinated your heifers before they become pregnant. This usually involves two injections, four to six weeks apart, and an annual booster shot.

A consultation with your vet is advised, in order to determine what suits your farm best.

Preventing the presence of the disease on your farm is important due to it being zoonotic.

You, your family or your staff could potentially become infected if it is present on your farm.

Clinical signs in humans start as flu-like symptoms. If left untreated, Lepto can lead to kidney damage, meningitis, liver failure, respiratory distress and even, death.

Generally, this happens after humans come in contact with infected urine, afterbirth or an aborted foetus.