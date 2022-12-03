There are several exciting and interesting jobs, including two positions at Agriland Media Group, in the agri sector at present which will be attractive to a wide array of skillsets.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

If you're looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

Head of video

Agriland Media Group is seeking to add to its production team with the hiring of an experienced video producer/director to head up the creative video team.

This senior role will have responsibility for driving the creative direction of all video output, branded and in-house while leading the development of new concepts and strands to help drive the business forward.

The right candidate will be an experienced all-rounder with a passion for creating, planning and directing productions.

Essential skills and requirements include:

Full Adobe Suite – video editing and motion graphics;

Shooting on Sony, Blackmagic and Canon equipment – (both larger format and DSLR);

Experience of writing proposals, creating budgets and managing them;

Experience of livestreaming;

At least three years working in a video production environment at a senior level;

Showreel of previous work;

Experience with commercial clients.

Account manager

Agriland Media Group is also looking for a highly organised account manager to join the company’s sales team, which is responsible for building and maintaining client relationships.

The role will include identifying new business opportunities; developing successful relationships with key decision makers; and working with customers to create a long-term partnership approach.

Requirements for this position include:

An understanding of the agri-market and the sales cycle;

Third-level education in a relevant discipline;

Strong sales ability;

IT literate (Microsoft Office);

Ability to work independently and as part of a team;

A flexible approach to work with the ability to adapt to a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

Trainee organic certification officer

The Irish Organic Association (IOA) is looking for a full-time trainee organic certification officer based in Athlone to start in January 2023.

The trainee officer will have a background in office administration with proven farming knowledge and be a point of contact for farmer queries.

As part of the certification team, the role is to assist the certification and general manager in administration within a busy office environment.

Tasks will include assisting with IOA’s inspection and certification programme; assisting in processing licence applications and entering details of clients onto database; and assisting in reviewing standards for new organic products.

Assistant laboratory manager

Independent Milk Laboratories Ltd. (IML) is looking to recruit an assistant laboratory manager to add to its team and facilitate ambitious expansion plans.

The person appointed will have a minimum of three years’ experience in a laboratory environment, and a degree level qualification in science or equivalent.

In-depth knowledge of the accreditation standards for the industry is required, and experience in molecular biology or environmental science is an advantage.

Responsibilities of the successful candidate will include:

Assist the current management in the smooth running of the busy laboratory operations;

Manage the staffing and personnel requirements of the laboratory;

Attend to key customer requirements and requests for additional services;

Promote and market the services of IML to the broader food and agri sector.

Tom Harte Farm Services vacancies

Tom Harte Farm Services (THFS) is looking to fill the following positions due to expansion in the business.

A farm management advisor will support dairy farmers to get the best out of their DeLaval VMS milking robot and sensors; advise on grassland management; analyse herd performance; and create informative content for social media.

Necessary experience includes a third-level qualification in agriculture science; three years’ relevant work experience in the dairy sector an advantage; and in-depth knowledge of both grassland and dairy herd management.

Based in the areas of Kerry, Tipperary or Limerick THFS is looking for robotic service technicians to carry out regular services and installations at customer sites; respond to breakdowns at customer site, and create customer invoice for works carried out.

Experience of service work preferably within the agricultural industry but not essential. Proven record of outstanding customer relations, and interest in animal husbandry and milk production required.

A VMS robotic sales manager in the south west will be able to build strong relationships, and has an interest in animal husbandry and milk production. Three years’ experience of sales in agriculture an advantage;

Responsibilities of the position include:

Develop and grow sales strategy for given geographical area;

Grow sales of VMS in the area;

Build long-term partnerships with dairy farmers;

Price, produce quotes and close sales of capital good equipment;

Fulfill targets/budget, monitor and analyse the sales set up and outcome.

Enniscorthy Farm Systems vacancies

Due to expansion in the business, Enniscorthy Farm Systems (EFS) is looking to fill a number of positions in the south east of Ireland.

Based in the areas of Waterford, Tipperary and Kilkenny EFS is looking for an robotic service engineer to carry out regular services and installations at customer site; respond to breakdowns at customer site; and sreate customer invoices.

Experience of service work preferably within the agricultural industry but not essential. Proven record of outstanding customer relations, and an interest in animal husbandry and milk production required.

A VMS robotic sales manager in the south east will be able to build strong relationships, and has an interest in animal husbandry and milk production. Three years’ experience of sales in agriculture an advantage;

A farm management advisor in the south east will support dairy farmers to get the best out of their DeLaval VMS milking robot and sensors; advise on grassland management and herd performance; and create informative content for social media.

Necessary experience includes a third-level qualification in agriculture science; three years’ relevant work experience in the dairy sector is an advantage; and in-depth knowledge of both grassland and dairy herd management.