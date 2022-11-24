The autumn-calving season is well underway on farms, with many farms moving into the twilight period.

It is at this stage of the autumn-calving season when issues with disease and sickness begin to appear on farms.

This is why maintaining hygiene levels throughout the calving and calf-rearing period is so important.

Autumn calving

It is firstly important to remember that protecting animals from bacteria or disease starts with the farmer.

But, it also important to note that you are also protecting yourself from possible disease or infection.

When handling or calving cows it is important to wear gloves to prevent the introduction of an infection to a cow and to prevent a zoonotic disease from being passed on to the human.

Calving pens

Calving pens should continue to be maintained to a high standard of hygiene, as it is the first point of contact for newborn calves.

Farmers should continue to add fresh bedding and when required do a full clean out and disinfect the area.

Ensure that calves are fed adequate amounts of high-quality colostrum and that their naval is treated with iodine.

Any equipment, i.e. the calving jack or ropes, should be cleaned and disinfected after each use to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Calf shed

Another area where calves could potentially be exposed to bacteria is the calf shed.

The calf shed should ideally be like a clean room, which on farms is not always possible.

The introduction of possible sources of bacteria should be avoided where possible, as well as uncontrolled access to the shed.

The bedding should be cleaned regularly, and the environment kept as clean and dry as possible.

Another important measure is ensuring that the pens in the calf shed are stocked correctly.

Feeding equipment

The feeding of calves will now have been taking place on farms for a number of weeks.

It is important that calf feeders are clean after each use and are removed from the pen once feeding is over.

The teats on the feeder should be checked and changed if they are damaged or have a visible build-up on the inside.

They should also be changed after a number of weeks so that they are not harbouring bacteria that could potentially cause stomach upset in calves.

Multi-factorial

It is very much a case of getting a number of measures right rather than just one.

One aspect done well will not offset a number of other measures done incorrectly.

It is important each measure is done to a high level to avoid calves and other animals from becoming sick.