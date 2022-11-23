Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for strong winds along the south coast tomorrow morning (Thursday, November 24).

The south to southwesterly winds will be very strong and gusty at times in counties Cork; Kerry; Waterford and Wexford, according to the national forecaster.

The warning, which could also lead to “wave overtopping” in some areas, will be valid from 5:00a.m until 11:00a.m on Thursday.

Weather warning

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland tomorrow where strong winds could cause disruption to transport.

The Status Yellow warning for Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry will be in place from 8:00a.m to 2:00p.m on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning for strong and gusty winds in Clare; Cork; Kerry; and Galway remains in place until 7:00p.m this evening.

The west coast has been experiencing gusts of up to 110km/h this afternoon.

Met Éireann has said that showers will continue tonight but will clear to leave dry spells in many areas.

It will become windy in the south and west as rain arrives from the Atlantic. Temperatures will drop to between 3° and 7°.

Thursday morning will be windy with heavy rain spreading across the country, which may cause some localised flooding.

Later in the day, the rain will clear to sunny spells and some heavy showers, possibly of hail.

The south to southwest winds will be gusty in highest temperatures of 9° and 11°.