The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has today (Wednesday, November 23) announced a food alert in the form of a recall notice for a batch of chicken product at supermarket chain, Dunnes Stores.

According to the FSAI, Western Brand is recalling a batch of Dunnes Stores Cook in The Bag Whole Irish Chicken (1.5kg) due to mislabelling with an incorrect use-by date.

The use-by date stated on the label is November 24, 2022, however the correct use-by date is November 20, 2022. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

A previous recall was issued in September by the FSAI for a batch of free-range Irish chickens from Dunnes Stores due to incorrect labelling.

The notice was issued on September 14, following the discovery that the product weight for the specific batch was not labelled properly, meaning that the cooking instructions on the packaging were incorrect at the time.

Food safety recall

This is the second time in less than a month that the FSAI has issued alerts for recalls of chicken products.

In October, the FSAI issued a recall notice for specific batches of frozen Glenhaven deli-style premium breaded-chicken goujons.

The authority said the batches of the frozen breaded-chicken goujons were recalled due to the presence of salmonella.