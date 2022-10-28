The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for specific batches of frozen Glenhaven deli style premium breaded chicken goujons.

The FSAI said the batches of the frozen breaded chicken goujons are being recalled due to the presence of salmonella.

The FSAI said point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

It has also asked retailers to remove the implicated batches from sale and display the FSAI notice at point of sale.

The following batches have been recalled:

The FSAI has warned that people infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

The FSAI has also advised that diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission with older people, infants, and those with impaired immune systems more likely to have a severe illness.

Meanwhile batches of Clearspring organic wholegrain rice cakes are also being recalled.

The food authority has said this recall is because an elevated level of aflatoxin B1 has been detected in the rice used to produce the batches.

The batches include:

FSAI Recall Notice

The FSAI has advised that its notices should be displayed at point-of-sale.

It marks the fourth recall of products by the food authority this month.

The FSAI also recalled a batch of Dunnes Stores 4 ready to cook southern fried chicken fillets due to the presence of salmonella.

The batch code was:

It also recalled a batch of Glenhaven 4 frozen breaded chicken fillets due to the presence of salmonella.