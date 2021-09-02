The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has today (Thursday, September 02) announced the appointment of Gail Carroll as director, regulatory affairs and compliance building.

Carroll will lead, develop and manage the multi-disciplinary regulatory affairs and compliance building team in the FSAI.

According to the FSAI, Carroll will focus on ensuring consumer health protection through the development of regulatory affairs, training and compliance resources for frontline food inspectors, as well as the food industry, and provide leadership and support to staff in regulating the food industry in Ireland.

Previous role within food safety

Carroll has worked with the FSAI for over 19 years in different roles working in partnership with state agencies and at EU level on the enforcement of food legislation.

Prior to this position, Carroll was official controls and Brexit strategy manager with the FSAI.

The authority said that she brings a “depth of knowledge and experience” to her new role at the FSAI.

In a statement, FSAI said she has a “strong history of developing regulatory strategy at corporate level, providing expert advice to government and at EU level on policy and legislation on food controls, working with state agencies and the food industry and developing innovations to enable strategic improvements”.

She will represent the FSAI at European and international levels to assure Ireland’s approach to food regulation is understood.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Pamela Byrne, chief executive of FSAI, expressed the importance of the position in the context of an increasingly complex regulatory and policy environment.

She said: “The regulatory environment within which the FSAI operates is constantly evolving and changing, with new policies emerging from Europe and internationally.

“Closer to home, the food industry in Ireland also continues to expand and develop, and this requires ongoing engagement by the FSAI with key stakeholders, including government, the food inspectorate and the food industry.

A native of Dublin, Gail Carroll holds a MSc in environmental science from Queens University Belfast and a BSc (Hons) in biotechnology from Dublin City University (DCU).

She also holds IMI diplomas in management of governance and compliance, and regulatory management.

