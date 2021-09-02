Assuming weather conditions remain reasonable, there is a strong possibility that the Irish maize harvest will be underway before the end of this month.

“Normally, growers would not be thinking of cutting crop before the beginning of October,” confirmed Maizetech’s, John Foley.

“I have never seen maize cobs going yellow in the cob during August. But that is what has happened this year, particularly in the south of the country.

“This all bodes well for an early harvest. But the weather will still have the final say.”

Starch yields in maize

Foley also confirmed that dry matter and starch yields will be exceptionally high, where maize crops are concerned this year.

He commented: “In dry matter terms, we could be looking at between 6 to 7.5t/ac.

“Starch levels are inextricably linked to dry matter. So this year we could be looking at starch values in the region of 33%.”

According to Foley, yields of up to 8t/ac might be achieved on well chosen sites south of Dublin.

He said: “Varietal choice plays a big part in this regard. Later maturing varieties, such as Pioneer 8200 and Pioneer 8201, have the potential to deliver exceptionally high yields. But even in a year such as this, it might be a case of waiting until October to have all of this potential realised.

“Maize crops got the sunshine they needed earlier in the year to drive growth. But now it’s all about heat when it comes to determining final yields.

“Over the past week or so, we have had daytime temperatures in the range of 20° to 22°C, with night-time temperatures falling back to around 14°. These are perfect growing conditions for maize crops.”

Crops under plastic

According to Foley, growing crops under plastic is now a prerequisite when it comes to maximising maize yields, irrespective of location.

He continued: “Starch content is the critical factor when it comes to maximising the quality of forage maize. Starch stays in the pit, soluble sugars do not.

“Under Irish conditions, it is possible to get starch levels up to 35%, but this will require a delay in harvesting the crop for a few days.

“And again, the weather will have the final say in allowing this to happen,” he added.

“Everything hinges on the weather over the next couple of weeks. However, the potential exists right now to make 2021 a very successful where the growing of maize crops in Ireland is concerned.”

