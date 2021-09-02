The provision of €747,000 to fund 14 vehicles for community-based organisations providing vital services in rural areas has been announced.

Under the 2021 CLÁR programme, the funding will support organisations that provide free transport for cancer patients so that they can attend medical appointments, and to transport people to daycare centres to give respite to family members who are caring for loved ones.

The vehicles will also be used to assist people who are wheelchair-bound or have other mobility issues.

The 14 vehicles will be spread across 10 counties including Kerry, Cork, Galway, Meath and Roscommon.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said that the organisations receiving this funding are all voluntary.

Today’s announcement is in addition to funding of €4.2 million for 104 projects which Minister Humphreys recently announced under CLÁR for school and community safety measures, and outdoor community recreation facilities.

The CLÁR programme provides funding for small-scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered significant levels of population decline.

This year, Measure 1 of the programme will provide around €2 million for projects in 52 communities.

The projects will provide/improve safety infrastructure such as footpaths, public lighting, traffic calming measures and car parking facilities.

This measure will also support projects that help adapt the environs of schools and community facilities to help meet challenges arising from the pandemic.

Measure 2 funds outdoor community recreation facilities and this year funding of over €2 million will be provided in support of 52 projects across communities throughout the country.

Further announcements under the CLÁR programme will be made by Minister Humphreys in the coming weeks, her department said.

