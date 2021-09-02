The Scott Family of Fearn Farm, Ross-shire, hosted their 10th ‘Great from Grass’ breeding sheep sale on Friday last, August 27.

The sale – which included a range of Aberfield, Texel, Beltex, Sufftex and New Zealand Suffolk rams and gimmers – saw buyers from all over the UK purchase stock both online and in-person.

126 of Fearn’s grass-fed rams went for an average of £815, with 331 gimmers being sold at an average price of £169.

A Texel ram by Glenway Boris achieved the top price of £2,000, while £195 was achieved for a pen of Aberfield-cross gimmers, sired by homebred Aberfield rams.

As the “only” Innovis Aberfield breeding partner in Scotland, the Scott family endeavoured to experiment with new genetics and standardise the flock, partnering with a UK supplier of sheep-breeding technologies since 2014.

As evidence throughout the sale with a top price of £1,500, Fearn Aberfield rams have gone on to “thrive on commercial farms and crofts all over the country”, following their growth on a forage-based diet.

The ability to offer a hybrid sale model was important to John and his family, who provided videos and genetic data online ahead of the sale.

John Fearns added: “It was great to see people in person, enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and interacting with the online selling format.

“But, it was equally important that the sale was accessible to everyone, so individuals could join from their computer or phone at home, without the extra travel.

“The ease of the bidding system allowed us to deliver the hybrid format without compromising the quality of the sale and ensuring our animals can go to support flocks right across the UK.”

Although gimmers achieved a 100% clearance, on this occasion, not all rams found a new home.

Sale results – Rams:

Texel rams sold to a high of £2,000 and averaged £829;

Beltex rams sold to a high of £1,175 and averaged £810;

Sufftex rams sold to a high of £775 and averaged £592;

New Zealand Suffolk rams sold to a high of £1,125 and averaged £726;

Aberfield rams sold to a high of £1,500 and averaged £916.

Gimmers:

182 Aberfield-cross gimmers sold to £195 and averaged £169;

100 New Zealand Suffolk-cross gimmers sold to £180 and averaged £171.65;

49 Texel-cross gimmers sold to £145 and averaged £163.26.

