The National Dairy Council (NDC) has launched a new media campaign entitled ‘From the Ground Up’, which aims to encourage people to take pride in Ireland’s dairy industry, and build understanding of our progressive farming practices.

The series of 90, 30 and 20-second ads will feature Irish dairy farmers explaining how they take care of the environment; employ sustainable farming practices – and also why they do it; and how dairy farming is central to Ireland’s national heritage.

The campaign will be shown on television and in cinemas beginning September 6, throughout September, October and November, and will be aired on September 11, during the highlights of the All-Ireland football final.

Dairy – did you know?

There are 18,000 family dairy farms in Ireland;

The dairy industry supports one in 40 Irish jobs;

Irish dairy products are exported to more than 120 countries;

Irish dairy generates €5.2bn in revenue annually (for Ireland Incl.);

The Irish dairy industry is the most greenhouse gas emissions-efficient in Europe;

Actions taken by the farming community are improving that efficiency all the time.

Commenting on the campaign, Zoe Kavanagh, chief executive of the NDC said the time is right for such a campaign to be aired.

“Because of the increasing public debate around dairy’s sustainability and the industry’s ability to deliver against yet-to-be-established emissions targets, now is the time to get people on board with the farmers, to show support and solidarity.

“Our new campaign, From The Ground Up, aims to bridge that gap, encouraging pride, greater understanding and a level of responsibility for our national dairy industry.

“If we don’t have that pride – that sense of ownership and involvement – then decisions about dairy’s future will be driven not by people who care, but by pressure groups and the disconnected.”

Miriam Gunn, NDC farmer ambassador and campaign spokesperson, added:

“This new NDC campaign, which I was glad to take part in, puts our side of the story across. I hope that when people see it, they’ll spare a bit of time to think about what it says, and why it’s so important, not just to us as farmers, but to the country as a whole.”

