Almost one in four beef consumers globally “say they are willing to pay a premium for grass-fed beef”.

“In fact, globally, grass-fed is the biggest premium-driver when it comes to the sustainability attributes of beef,” according to Bord Bia.

The Irish food board has today (Thursday, September 2) published the results of its Origin Green Global Sustainability Survey, which was undertaken domestically and in 12 of Ireland’s key export markets.

The purpose of the survey was to get an understanding of attitudes to sustainability and emerging trends in three groups: agenda-setters (advocacy groups, policymakers, industry leaders); customers (trade buyers, sustainability leads, operations leads); and consumers.

According to Bord Bia, the survey finds clear differences in what each group prioritises and how they see the topic of sustainability.

Appeal of grass-fed dairy and beef

At present, consumers view food waste and packaging as the most important sustainability issues.

Some 77% indicate that they have made an effort to buy products with less packaging, and 87% indicate that they have made an attempt to reduce food waste in the last 12 months.

For beef and dairy consumers, Bord Bia said it sees that high animal welfare standards and grass-fed are “some of the most important sustainability attributes globally that can command a premium”.

Grass-fed dairy and beef is seen “as both natural and also more humane”.

Almost one in four (23%) beef consumers globally “say they are willing to pay a premium for grass-fed beef”.

Emissions a key topic

From a buyer perspective, “high-quality and safely-produced food are cited as core buying decisions”.

“Research across the markets indicated that emissions were a key topic for agenda setters and customers.

“These groups, particularly larger retailers, are setting science-based or net-zero targets, putting pressure on suppliers to reduce emissions and presenting sustainable suppliers with an opportunity to stand out.”

Two-thirds of trade buyers globally say “having the lowest possible greenhouse gas emissions / carbon footprint is important when choosing a supplier and sustainability is becoming a key purchasing criteria for trade buyers, along with quality, price and supply”.

However, consumers are “less focused on emissions, as it is currently more difficult to link the carbon footprint to the product on-shelf”.

“Similarly, while agenda-setters are very heavily focused on biodiversity, this issue is not yet on the radar for consumers in terms of making purchasing decisions,” Bord Bia continued.

“However, as the sustainability agenda develops and becomes more important, the carbon and biodiversity impact of products will become more important to consumers.

“The research indicates we can expect more tipping points in the short to medium-term that will bring increased consumer and trade buyer focus on big sustainability topics.”

Speaking about the survey, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said that in many areas of sustainability, Ireland “already has a strong competitive advantage, for example grass-fed production of beef and dairy”.

In other areas, such as food waste, this research gives Bord Bia “the opportunity to highlight” to its Origin Green members “how that is a key touchstone for consumers in certain key markets and the value of meeting these expectations”.

“The best way of encouraging action is to demonstrate how it contributes to the long-term sustainability of the business. This research makes the clear case for businesses to engage in measurable action across a range of sustainability issues.”

Importance of traceability ‘likely to emerge’

The research found that while the sustainability agenda is accelerating, it is happening at a different pace in different countries and each market has different focuses.

“In western European markets, there is a greater focus on local food, and animal welfare is closely associated with sustainability.

“Meanwhile, in Asian markets, where there is more of a concern over consistent, nutritious food supply, the focus is on quality and safety assurance.

“Sustainability is nearly as important to buyers as the long-standing priorities of quality, supply and price.”

McCarthy added that the importance of traceability and proof “is likely to emerge in the coming years”.

“While certification is important now, in the years ahead there will be need for more transparent data and Irish companies can take a lead on this.”

