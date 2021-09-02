An Irish government decision to allow the use of existing film stocks has, in effect, given maize growers a 12-month derogation, regarding the mandatory use of a compostable – and much more expensive – alternative.

Representatives from Wexford-based Maizetech recently met agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue, to discuss the implications of a new EU Directive, regarding the use of compostable films.

“Initially, it seemed that the outworkings of the directive would be implemented on a guillotine basis next year,” explained the company’s John Foley to Agriland.

“As a consequence, the price of compostable resin shot up by 30% overnight. The use of a new product also requires contractors and farmers to re-tool all their existing equipment.

“Additional training will also be required to iron out any practical issues, where the in-filed use of the new materials is concerned.

“The prospect of having these challenges to confront by next spring sent alarm bells ringing throughout the maize sector.”

More time to use up compostable film

According to Foley, both the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and Department of the Environment, have agreed that time should be given to allow existing stocks of ‘oxo-degradable film’ to be used up.

“In essence, this gives us a year to make the full transition to compostable film,” Foley commented.

“The additional 12 months will also give time for compostable prices to settle, while allowing farmers and contractors the time they need to re-tool their machinery and get everyone trained up.”

Minister visits Wexford

Minister McConalogue travelled to Wexford to meet up with the Maizetech team.

“He spent a lot of time with us,” Foley continued.

“And he was acutely aware of our concerns. The fact that we have to switch to compostable film is the road of travel that we are now on.

“And it’s a change that will almost certainly increase the costs associated with the establishment of maize crops.”

Foley also pointed out that the use of plastic is critical to the ongoing success of maize production in Ireland.

He explained: “If growers want to maximise maize yields, then they have no option but to use plastic, irrespective of a site’s location and suitability.

“Both government departments have taken a very sensible decision on this matter,” he added.

“Had Irish maize growers been looking at the option of having to use compostable film next year, then they would have been left to cope with the challenge of their establishment costs increasing by 50% in one fell swoop.”

