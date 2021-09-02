Dairygold is set to look stateside to export a premium range of cheese under its Pastureland brand – focusing, as the name suggests, on the pasture-fed appeal of its product.

The southern co-op aims to tap into a growing US demand for “naturally sourced dairy products” in a partnership with Norwegian firm TINE.

This move follows a similar road taken by Glanbia with the launch of its Truly Grass Fed brand back in 2018 – which provoked a reaction from Ornua, owner of the Kerrygold brand, that this breakaway from a single Irish brand would “erode value for Irish farmers“. Glanbia rejected this claim.

In a statement on the matter, a spokesperson for Dairygold confirmed:

“Dairygold has a long-standing relationship with TINE SA, the Norwegian dairy co-operative, manufacturing Jarlsberg cheese on TINE’s behalf at its Mogeely facility in Cork.

TINE’s Jarlsberg cheese is then sold through TINE SA’s international distribution network.

“One such distribution channel is Norseland, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TINE SA, which operates in the US market distributing a range of Norwegian and other imported cheeses.

“To take advantage of the increasing demand in the US for naturally sourced dairy products, Norseland will offer a range of Irish cheeses in its US distribution channels.

“Given the long standing relationship between Dairygold and TINE, Norseland plans to debut a range of premium Irish cheddar cheeses under the Pastureland brand.

“Produced using sustainable dairy farming practices from the milk of pasture-fed dairy cows, the Pastureland line up will complement existing Irish dairy products in the US market,” the Dairygold spokesperson added.

Speaking about the manufacturing agreement, Dairygold chief growth officer Conor Galvin said:

“Dairygold is pleased to further develop the relationship with TINE SA through the supply of an Irish cheddar cheese which Norseland Inc. will distribute under the Pastureland brand within its existing distribution stores network in the US.”

