The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced appointments to its new Scientific Committee which will provide expert scientific advice on all aspects of food safety and nutrition.

The Scientific Committee will serve a five-year term and consists of 15 members appointed by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

The committee focuses on a range of topics that can benefit public health and food safety policies.

Its work provides expert scientific analysis on food safety risk assessments, risk management options and nutritional content of food.

FSAI Scientific Committee

The Scientific Committee comprises scientists from a variety of backgrounds, working voluntarily, who help the FSAI in developing scientific advice and recommendations

Its predecessor produced a range of scientific opinions on areas including safe cooking temperatures for minced beef burgers; healthy eating guidelines for all ages of the population in Ireland; and guidance on the upper intake level and maximum safe level for vitamins and minerals in food supplements.

Commenting on the appointment of the new Scientific Committee, Dr. Wayne Anderson, director, food science and standards, FSAI, stated that access to the highest calibre of expert scientific advice and knowledge is indispensable for sound decision-making.

“The FSAI is a science-based regulatory enforcement agency, that is focused on food control activities that are underpinned by scientific risk assessment,” he said.

“The Scientific Committee plays a vital role in providing scientific advice to the FSAI from a multidisciplinary team of experienced and independent scientists with a wealth of experience in food safety and nutrition.

“Their work is highly valued by the FSAI and it ensures that what we do has a sound scientific basis.”

First meeting of committee

Speaking ahead of the inaugural meeting of the new Scientific Committee, incoming chair, Prof. Martin Cormican, NUI Galway said: “As the new Scientific Committee meets for the first time to begin our term, we look forward to supporting the FSAI in continuing to develop and enhance food safety compliance by food businesses, and advising on food safety emerging issues and risks, as required.

“Each member of the Scientific Committee brings unique scientific knowledge and expertise to the role.”

The term of the new Scientific Committee is from February 25, 2021 to February 25, 2026.