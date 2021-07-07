The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is seeking applications from private operators to become an approved quarantine facility for cats, dogs and ferrets.

Up to two facilities will be approved, according to the DAFM, and geographical spread will be taken into consideration.

Under European Union (EU) law, cats, dogs and ferrets are subject to notification and inspection upon entry from a non-EU member state. When coming from EU countries, these animals are subject to spot checks.

The DAFM carries out these inspections and checks at points of entry into Ireland on incoming cats, dogs and ferrets.

These checks are to ensure that the animals have the correct vaccinations, treatments and documentation under EU pet-travel rules.

The DAFM may also carry out checks on these animals at premises in Ireland.

Quarantine facility

If an animal fails a compliance check, the DAFM may have to place it into official isolation at an approved facility.

The DAFM is accepting applications from private operators wishing to become such a facility.

Funding may be provided in respect of certain defined, eligible costs incurred in the maintenance of the quarantine facility.

This will ensure that the highest standards of biosecurity are maintained, according to the DAFM.

Applications can be submitted until August 4 at 5pm.

Further information is available here