An increase in the income supplement paid to farmers that have outbreaks of TB is being progressed in the TB Stakeholders Forum, according to one farm organisation.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has put an increase in the payment on the table, with the farm organisation welcoming the move.

Des Morrison, the association’s Livestock Committee chairperson, said the increase will “certainly improve the financial situation for those impacted by the scourge of TB”.

Morrison was speaking today (Friday October 28) after a meeting of the financial working group of the TB Forum.

“[We have] participated in lengthy discussions on TB compensation and it is our priority that farmers who are impacted by TB receive an income supplement that better reflects the losses suffered by them during the restriction period,” Morrison commented.

He said that the proposed increase will see a rise of approximately 25% in the income supplement, depopulation grant and hardship grant, funded in part by the TB levy on farmers.

“I’m hopeful that the potential hurdles that are in the way to get these increased payments across the line can be resolved in the coming weeks,” Morrison added.

“Then, a greater focus is needed to deal with the priority issue of reducing the incidences of TB across Ireland by ensuring that the wildlife programme is prioritised, and ensuring that high-incidence areas and herds can see a significant reduction in the coming years.

“It is essential that the increased compensation rates are applied immediately,” the ICMSA livestock chair remarked.

In other TB-related developments, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced last week that a new Deer Management Strategy Group would be formed.

The minister said the new group is being established in collaboration with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The group will be chaired by Teddy Cashman, a dairy farmer who previously served as chairperson of the governance committee of Lakeland Dairies.