The Guild of Agricultural Journalists has announced the details of the 2022 Agri Guild Awards, sponsored by FBD Insurance, which will take place at the Killashee Hotel in Co. Kildare on Friday, December 9.

The awards, which are held every two years, aim to encourage excellence in the reporting of farming, food, agri-business and rural life on the island of Ireland.

This year’s awards feature nine categories. The ‘Rising Star’ award returns to recognise an outstanding individual under the age of 35, and there is an additional category this year in the form of best climate change reporting.

Guild awards

The Guild of Agricultural Journalism Awards are open to journalists in national and local media and also to consultants in the communications sector.

Advertisement

Each entry will be assessed and scored by an independent judging panel from across the industry. The judging panel will be chaired by Tom McGuire, former head of RTÉ Radio One.

Other judges include: Margaret Berry, head of sustainability, Kepak Group; Anne-Marie Butler, head of education at Teagasc; Prof. Tommy Boland, UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science; and Richard Wright, former agricultural correspondent, BBC Northern Ireland .

President of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists, Richard Halleron said: “As agricultural journalists, we are stakeholders within the Irish agricultural industry, communicating exactly what’s happening within the farming sector.

“We have tremendous journalists, who write articles and in broadcasting, who communicate the very essence of what’s going on in Irish farming and that has to be applauded.”

Advertisement

Award categories

The nine categories for the 2022 Agri Guild awards are:

Best News Article;

Best Feature Article;

Best Visual Report;

Best Audio Report;

Best Technical Article;

Best Targeted Campaign;

Best Climate Change Reporting;

Best Photograph;

Rising Star Award.

There are attractive cash prizes for the winners in all categories and the overall award, ‘The Bull‘ bronze trophy, plus cash prize, is presented to the category winner deemed to be of exceptional merit by the adjudicating panel.

The closing date for entries is Friday, November 11, 2022.