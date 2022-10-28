The weekend weather forecast indicates that we are in store for a mix of heavy rain with breezy conditions, albeit some dry spells in parts of the country and temperatures will remain relatively mild.

Met Éireann has forecast very heavy rain this morning (Friday, October 28) which will become confined to the north, before clearing through the morning.

It will be very windy also for a time in the northeast. Sunny spells will develop with scattered showers in the west and southwest, extending elsewhere during the afternoon. Some of these will be heavy or thundery. Moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Highest temperatures today will range from 13°C to 16°.

There is also a Status Yellow weather warning for rain in Northern Ireland today, affecting: Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; Derry. Heavy rain is likely to cause some disruption and flooding is expected in a few places as a result and the warning remains in place until 11:00a.m today.

Showers will continue into tonight, mainly over the western half of the country where some will still be heavy.

Further to the east, it will be largely dry and clear early in the night. It will become cloudy overnight and outbreaks of rain will later develop in southern counties, turning heavier towards morning.

Light to moderate southerly winds will back southeast with lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

Weekend weather

Looking to the weekend weather, Saturday will be a wet and breezy morning with outbreaks of rain spreading northwards across the country, heavy in places. It will possibly be quite windy along the east coast, according to the national forecaster.

Rain will clear the north through the afternoon, however showers will follow and some will be heavy.

It will brighten up later on Saturday afternoon with the best of dry spells during the evening. Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds will become southerly later. Highest temperatures of 13° to 16°.

Saturday night will be a breezy and showery night. Showers will be heaviest and frequent in the west and southwest, with longer clear spells elsewhere.

Moderate southerly winds will be fresh to strong near coasts, strongest in the west and southwest and lowest temperatures will range from 9° to 11°.

Sunday will see a mix of sunny spells and frequent showers, in moderate to fresh southwest breezes. Many showers will be heavy.

Showers will become confined to western and southern areas in the evening. Highest temperatures will be between 12° to 15°.

On Sunday night it will be dry in many areas at first, with some showers in the west and south. A spell of heavy rain will develop over the western half of the country overnight.

Moderate to fresh southerly winds will increase strong on Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 10° to 12°.

Further outlook

Looking to next week, on Monday there is some uncertainty around the details, but the bank holiday will be wet with widespread heavy rain expected.

Drier and brighter weather will likely develop in the west and south later, but with rain continuing in eastern parts into the early night.

Moderate to fresh southerly winds will ease to light westerly breezes. Highest temperatures of 13° to 15°. Monday night will be a cooler night, with lows of 5° to 8°.



Becoming wet and breezy again on Tuesday with further spells of rain. Winds will strengthen as rain clears eastwards to showers later. Highest temperatures of 12° to 14°.



It looks like it will continue unsettled through mid-week with temperatures near average.

Field conditions

Currently, soils are very wet nationwide with poor trafficability. Across virtually all areas, well drained soils are on the verge of saturation, moderately drained soils are saturated, and poorly drained soils are waterlogged.

Over the coming week, little change is expected for well and poorly drained soils, although many moderately drained soils will become waterlogged.