A man has died following a two-vehicle collision between a car and a tractor in Co. Tyrone.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the collision occurred in the Beragh area of Tyrone yesterday evening (Thursday, October 27).

Inspector Scott Fallis said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service received and responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision between a tractor and a car in the Curr Road area just before 7:55p.m.”

The road remained closed overnight until earlier this morning when the PSNI announced that it had reopened.

Fallis said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage, contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1731 of October 27, 2022.”

Weather warning for NI

A Status Yellow weather warning for rain in Northern Ireland is in place for today, affecting: Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; Derry.

Heavy rain is likely to cause some disruption and flooding is expected in a few places as a result and the warning remains in place until 11:00a.m.

Showers will continue into tonight, mainly over the western half of the country where some will still be heavy.