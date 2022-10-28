Procurement managers continue to report light lambs coming through the system.

Factories have, throughout the year, noted the increase in lighter lambs being presenting for processing, with kill outs falling back as a result.

One procurement manager told Agriland that it’s coming to a stage where they are just going to stop taking light lambs.

In an attempt to stem the flow of lighter lambs coming through, factories have cut prices for lambs killing out less than a 15kg carcass weight further this week.

One factory this week is offering €5.00/kg for such lambs.

The cost of concentrates is playing a huge role in the number of light lambs being seen, whether it’s in factories or at marts, with less meal being fed, and understandably so.

Bord Bia a number of weeks ago noted a 1kg decrease in the average carcass weights this year compared to last year, with the average lamb carcass weight back to 19.5kg compared 20.5kg in 2021.

Furthermore, a lot of lambs have been scoring with a fat cover of two, whereas last year it would have been three.

Also, another factor for farmers to be wary of coming into the backend of the year, with the weather taking a turn, is the presentation of lambs for processing.

With the wet weather deteriorating ground conditions, the spotlight will come on the Clean Livestock Policy again, with factories this week saying that they have noticed a change – but no major issues – in lambs being presented.

However, for those that do have heavy lambs to market, there is some good news, with many factories now paying up to a 22kg carcass weight.