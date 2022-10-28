An Garda Síochána has issued an urgent road safety appeal to all road users for the busy October bank holiday weekend, as provisional figures show that 123 lives have been lost on Ireland’s roads to date.

This is 12 more deaths than during the same period in both 2021 and 2019.

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicates that the October bank holiday weekend is one of the busiest periods on Irish roads.

Evidence also shows that the risk of fatality or serious injury caused by a road traffic collision is highest between 3:00p.m and 6:00p.m across the four-day weekend, with Friday of the October Bank Holiday being the most dangerous.

Garda operations

Gardaí have said that they will target locations where analysis has shown the major risk of fatal collisions or those that cause serious injury.

Assistant commissioner, Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána said: “When a person is fatally injured in a road traffic collision it is more than a statistic. This is a life lost; a son or daughter, mother or father, a sibling, a friend or colleague.

“This tragedy can visit any family and we must all examine our behaviour while driving and ensure that we do not contribute to fatal and serious injury collisions.

“It is expected that large numbers will be travelling on our roads this Halloween period. We want everyone to stay safe and enjoy the weekend. Remember that every decision you make on the road counts.”

Targeting specific areas

The assistant commissioner explained that gardaí nationwide will be focusing on detecting the key lifesaver offences such as: Speeding; driving under the influence; non-wearing of seat-belts; and using a mobile phone while driving.

“Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints will be operated on roads throughout the country, and so I implore drivers to never drive under the influence of an intoxicant,” Hilman added.

“You not only face a very high risk of losing your licence, there is high probability that you will be involved in or cause a serious collision.”

Tips for road safety

Gardaí have outlined the following points of advice to ensure drivers and all road users remain safe this October Bank Holiday weekend: