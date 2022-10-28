The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has outlined concerns in relation to the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in animals that are being transported together.

The authority published a scientific opinion this week assessing the risk of spread of AMR among poultry, pigs and cattle during transport between farms or to slaughterhouses.

Frank Verdonck, head of the EFSA’s biological hazards and animal health and welfare unit, said: “Despite available data showing a reduction in antibiotic consumption in recent years, antimicrobial resistance remains a pressing public health issue that needs to be tackled at global level and across sectors.”

“By identifying the main risk factors, mitigation measures, and research needs in relation to the transport of animals, the EFSA’s assessment marks another step forward in the fight against AMR.”

According to the EFSA, minimising transport duration and thoroughly cleaning vehicles, equipment and spaces where animals are loaded and unloaded are some of the measures considered effective in reducing the transmission of resistant bacteria during animal transport.

Advertisement

The scientific opinion also states that appropriate transport organisation is key. In addition, any measure improving animal health, welfare and biosecurity immediately before and during transport is very likely to reduce the risk of AMR transmission.

The assessment identifies the presence of resistant bacteria in animals before transport as one the main risk factors contributing to the transmission of AMR.

According to the EFSA, other risk factors that “almost certainly” contribute to transmission include increased release of resistant bacteria through faeces; exposure to other animals carrying more or different types of resistant bacteria; insufficient hygiene of vehicles and equipment; and the duration of transport.

Advertisement

The authority said that long journeys that require rests in assembly centres and control posts are associated with higher risks, due to specific factors such as close contact with animals from different farms, environmental contamination, and stress.

The EFSA also said that the impact of its assessment goes beyond animal health and welfare because many bacteria can be transmitted from animals to humans.

If these bacteria become resistant to antimicrobials, the effective treatment of infectious disease in humans can be compromised.

The scientific opinion identifies a number of data gaps, with the EFSA saying that specific studies on the issue of the spread of AMR among animals during transport are lacking.