Moy Park has secured a supply deal with Getir, which will see eight of its Moy Park ready-to-eat chicken products available to purchase from the on-demand delivery service.

Getir will offer delivery of Moy Park branded lines, including its Flame Grilled Chunky Chicken Pieces and Southern Fried Mini Fillets, through its mobile app.

Getir services 12 cities across the UK including London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester.

Ellen Wright, senior brand marketing manager for Moy Park, said:

“Securing this new supply deal with Getir is a fantastic endorsement for the Moy Park brand and will enable us to expand our product offering to more consumers in Great Britain.

“We pride ourselves on staying ahead of consumer trends, and with more shoppers wanting groceries delivered straight to their door, we are delighted to meet this demand through Getir which can now deliver Moy Park chicken in minutes through the app.”

Moy Park to restart live processing line

Moy Park has also confirmed it will restart its live processing line at its Ballymena factory in Co. Antrim, which will employ 150 people.

The Craigavon-headquartered food company is one of Europe’s leading poultry producers and processes an estimated 5.7 million birds each week across its European operations.

Earlier this year, in January, the company suspended its live processing line in Ballymena.

At the time, Moy Park blamed the move on difficulties with raw materials, high energy costs and the loss of a recent contract.

But the trade union Unite believed one of the key factors for the closure of the processing line in Ballymena was “chronic labour shortages”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said back in January that Moy Park management needed to recognise that Brexit had completely changed the labour market in Northern Ireland.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) had said it was “deeply concerned” by the closure of the live processing line at the Ballymena factory because of the impact it would have on Northern Ireland poultry farmers.