The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has developed a programme to transform global agri-food systems.

Along with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), FAO will lead the Food Systems Integrated Programme of the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The programme will direct an estimated $230 million – to be complemented by additional co-financing – in project grants.

These grants will support countries to transform their agri-food systems to be more sustainable, and to deliver global environmental benefits in conserving biodiversity, combatting land degradation, mitigating and adapting to climate change, and contributing to national food security.

Transforming agri-food systems

Agri-food systems encompass farming; harvesting; fishing; livestock-rearing; storing; processing; transporting selling; buying; eating; and disposing of our food.

Agri-food systems also include non-food resources that come from agriculture, like cotton and forest products.

While agri-food systems are the source of nutrition and livelihoods, they are also one of the major causes of environmental degradation, according to the FAO.

Agricultural sectors including forestry, and other land use sectors, are the biggest drivers of global biodiversity loss the organisation has stated.

Unsustainable agri-food systems globally degrade one third of agricultural land, contribute an estimated 30% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and consume 70% of groundwater withdrawals.

FAO director-general, QU Dongyu said: “As populations grow and diets improve, we must transform our agri-food systems to supply more people with healthier and nutritious food, while conserving and restoring our ecosystems and natural resources.

“As we co-lead GEF’s Food Systems Integrated Program, we will continue to work closely with members to ensure an impactful catalysing transformation of national and global agri-food systems.

“The recently held COP27, and preparations for CBD (Convention on Biological Diversity) COP15, clearly indicate there is no time to waste – we must put agri-food systems transformation at the centre of solutions for biodiversity loss, food insecurity and climate crises,” he added.

Food systems programme

The Food Systems Integrated Programme is the second largest programme approved in the GEF’s programming directions for 2022–2026, known as GEF-8.

The programme will aim to catalyse national and global shifts towards sustainable nature-positive production systems by supporting efficient, sustainable and resilient value chains for crops, forest products, commodities, livestock, and aquaculture.

FAO and IFAD aim to align the programme with the outcomes of the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit and collaborate with partners, such as the United Nations Development Programme, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, the Nature Conservancy, and the Regional Development Banks to deliver greater results.

“Transforming the way we produce, distribute and consume food so that our actions are truly inclusive and sustainable requires a paradigm shift,” IFAD president, Alvaro Lario said.

“We need to work in partnership, assemble and leverage finance and investments, and strengthen policies, knowledge and capacities.

“The GEF Integrated Program on Food Systems will support countries to define their national pathways and prioritise interventions that have proven to deliver measurable benefits for the climate, the environment and the people.”

FAO and IFAD are implementing agencies of the GEF, a partnership of 18 agencies and 183 countries which addresses the world’s most challenging environmental issues related to biodiversity, climate change, land degradation, chemicals, and international waters.

GEF provides grants to countries to meet these challenges whilst contributing to key development goals, such as food security.