Dairy herds are now fully housed for the winter period, with a focus now on maintaining hygiene standards.

For the next number of weeks spring-calving herds will be producing milk off cubicles, while also beginning the process of drying-off cows.

It is important during this period that hygiene standards are maintained, so the milk quality does not decrease.

Hygiene standards

Maintaining hygiene standards from cubicles is much more difficult compared to grass, as the bacterial load placed on cows is much higher.

The cubicle shed has the potential to harbour much more bacteria compared to a paddock.

If standards slip, somatic cell count (SCC) and mastitis cases could increase within the herd – and this is an issue.

It is important that the number of potential bacteria a cow is exposed to when in the cubicle shed is low.

Cubicles should be limed daily and excess dirt should be removed. Scrapers should also be running regularly to ensure that dung does not build up in the shed.

Milking

Cows’ teats are likely to have a higher number of bacteria present compared to other times of the year.

Because of this, it is important that they are cleaned prior to clusters being attached.

When milking, it is important that clusters are attached to clean, dry teats.

To achieve this pre- and post-teat spraying may be required, along with wiping of the teat pre-attachment of the cluster.

As spring-calving herds move towards drying-off it is important that cell counts are kept under control.

An increase in cell counts or a case of clinical mastitis at this stage of the lactation is a concern – particularly in a cow you had planned to use selective dry cow therapy (SDCT) on.

Cell counts need to be closely monitored and any increases investigated to determine the cause.