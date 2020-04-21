Who are likely contenders for agriculture minister in new government?

With government formation talks underway, the issue of which TDs – from which parties (or independent groups) – will be given which cabinet portfolios in the next government will soon be a topic for discussion.

Among the positions up for grabs will, of course, be the agriculture portfolio. Currently the role goes by the title of ‘Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine’, but the title of the office can change, as it has done on a number of occasions in the history of the state.

The incumbent is Minister Michael Creed. Although decisions on which ministers get which portfolios is a decision for the Taoiseach (looking like Leo Varadkar or Micheál Martin at this stage), AgriLand understands that the minister would seek to continue in the role if Fine Gael is given the agriculture brief.

Last week, a framework document was agreed between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael that will see both parties seek to form a coalition, though support from other parties and/or independents will be necessary.

AgriLand understands that Fine Gael’s preference is to have the support of a third party, with less reliance on independents, while Fianna Fáil is not as reluctant to include independents to make up the 80 seats necessary for a Dáil majority.

Also on the Fine Gael side, there are soundings that Helen McEntee, the current Minister of State for European Affairs, could be in the running for the agriculture position. McEntee is from a farming background in Co. Meath.

Turning to the Fianna Fáil side, and perhaps the obvious candidate would be the party’s current spokesperson for agriculture, food and the marine, Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue.

McConalogue is thought to be interested in taking up the role if the opportunity arose. Within Fianna Fáil, another challenger is likely to be Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill (a former president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association), who has also indicated a desire to get the agriculture job.

With a government coalition between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael likely needing the support of some independents, it might be worth taking a look at which non-party TDs might be up for the job.

Two of the most prominent independents when it comes to agriculture and rural Ireland have indicated that they would be keen to play a part in government, including as agriculture minister if the opportunity came knocking.

Mattie McGrath, also representing Tipperary, is willing to take up the agriculture brief, while Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice said “he wouldn’t run away from any portfolio”.