Seaweed in feed can ‘help agriculture meet sustainability goals’
The application of seaweed in the animal feed sector is now a scientifically recognised pathway to help global agriculture to meet its sustainability goals – and this needs to be communicated effectively, according to Cork-based company Celtic Sea Minerals.
To share its knowledge and scientific insights, Celtic Sea Minerals has developed a new communication platform at celticseaminerals.com
Commenting on the launch of the company’s new platform, Michael Ryan, CEO of Celtic Sea Minerals, said:
“We have recognised that we need to communicate our company’s commitment to science and full circle sustainability.”
Noting “significant benefits in feed conversion efficiency across ruminant and monogastric species” on the application side of its seaweed nutrition product Acid Buf, Ryan added:
Further independent research from the University of Western Australia showed a reduction in methane production of 28% when Acid Buf was fed as part of a rumen control experiment.
“Our mission is to help animal feed producers, integrators and farmers to feed a growing population in a more natural, ethical and sustainable way,” the CEO claimed.
Regarding the new communication platform, Ryan noted that the website is designed to keep the animal feed industry updated about the nutritional solutions offered by Celtic Sea Minerals for ruminants, pigs and poultry nutrition, as well as how best to utilise these.
“Starting at the source, we have access to unique lithothamnium deposits of the coast of Iceland,” Ryan explained.
“As we have developed the science we have become very aware that the source of the lithothamniumn is very important as it appears that deposits grown in warmer waters are completely different in how they behave in a animal feeding situation,” the CEO noted.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Charolais bull cross weanling calf
€875
-
Yearling Bullocks
Call for price
-
Simmental Bull
Call for price
-
Incalf heifers
€1,300
-
Yearling bull (organic)
€900
-
Super Ampertaine Elgin Bull
Call for price
-
Cattle
Call for price