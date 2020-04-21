Seaweed in feed can ‘help agriculture meet sustainability goals’

The application of seaweed in the animal feed sector is now a scientifically recognised pathway to help global agriculture to meet its sustainability goals – and this needs to be communicated effectively, according to Cork-based company Celtic Sea Minerals.

To share its knowledge and scientific insights, Celtic Sea Minerals has developed a new communication platform at celticseaminerals.com

Commenting on the launch of the company’s new platform, Michael Ryan, CEO of Celtic Sea Minerals, said:

“We have recognised that we need to communicate our company’s commitment to science and full circle sustainability.”

Noting “significant benefits in feed conversion efficiency across ruminant and monogastric species” on the application side of its seaweed nutrition product Acid Buf, Ryan added:

Further independent research from the University of Western Australia showed a reduction in methane production of 28% when Acid Buf was fed as part of a rumen control experiment.

“Our mission is to help animal feed producers, integrators and farmers to feed a growing population in a more natural, ethical and sustainable way,” the CEO claimed.

Regarding the new communication platform, Ryan noted that the website is designed to keep the animal feed industry updated about the nutritional solutions offered by Celtic Sea Minerals for ruminants, pigs and poultry nutrition, as well as how best to utilise these.

Turning to a key part of its products, a little red seaweed called “lithothamnion”, the Cork company notes that this particular seaweed variety “rapidly absorbs minerals and nutrients from the seawater”, growing into a hard and brittle coral-like structure which is deposited on the seabed where harvesting occurs.

“Starting at the source, we have access to unique lithothamnium deposits of the coast of Iceland,” Ryan explained.

“As we have developed the science we have become very aware that the source of the lithothamniumn is very important as it appears that deposits grown in warmer waters are completely different in how they behave in a animal feeding situation,” the CEO noted.