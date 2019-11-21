Which tractor brands are ranked the best and worst…in 2019?

A ‘European dealer satisfaction survey‘ for 2019 has turned up some interesting findings; in which major tractor manufacturers (brands) have effectively been ranked against several criteria.

There is also an aggregate (overall) ranking, which pits the big brands head-to-head.

The data is from a CLIMMAR survey. CLIMMAR is a network of farm machinery dealer organisations across much of Europe.

The survey encompassed participating dealers from 10 countries. Over 1,000 respondents reportedly took part – up significantly from the last such survey in 2018.

Brand-by-brand results

For overall (average) dealer satisfaction, Fendt was the highest-ranked manufacturer (14.4% – across all combined criteria).

Next up was Kubota (14.1%); followed by John Deere (13.5%); and then Same (13.4%). Languishing lower down the table were Massey Ferguson (12.5%) and New Holland (11.9%).

‘Brand image’

Among the individual criteria (that contribute to the overall ranking), perhaps the single most important was ‘brand image and impact’.

Dealers were also asked to rate each manufacturer solely on this basis. The results are shown in this chart (below).

Fendt was also the highest-ranked manufacturer on this specific criterion (17.4%). Next up was John Deere (16.7%); followed by Kubota and Valtra (both at 15%).

‘After-sales service and warranty’

Another important criterion was ‘after-sales service and warranty’. Dealers’ rankings (for this specifically) are detailed in this chart (below).

Kubota was the highest-ranked manufacturer (15.2%); followed by John Deere (15.1%); and then Fendt (14.8%).

‘Manufacturer-dealer relations’

Another crucial criterion is that of ‘manufacturer-dealer relations’. The findings (for this individual criterion) are outlined in this chart (below).

Kubota – in this instance – was the highest-ranked manufacturer (15.5%). It was followed by Fendt (15.0%); and then Same (14.7%).

Of course, manufacturers were ranked on many other individual criteria too (which fed into the overall ranking). For completeness, a list of all criteria is provided in this table (below).

Survey (ranking) criteria: Brand image and impact;

Marketing of tractors;

Marketing of spare parts;

After-sales service and warranty;

Theft protection;

Computer services;

Advertising and product support material;

Administration and terms of payment;

Financing offers;

Training;

Management;

Profitability contribution;

Improvements;

Manufacturer/dealer relations.

Who or what is CLIMMAR?

Founded in 1953, CLIMMAR is a European network of agricultural machinery dealers; it encompasses 16 national associations and their member companies.

In all, its 16 national bodies account for over 18,000 dealers and dealerships. They apparently sell to a hinterland inhabited by almost 3,500,000 farmers.