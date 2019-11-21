Garda Air Support called in on farm burglary with 4 arrested
Four men were arrested following an incident at a farm in Co. Kilkenny on Tuesday night, November 19, in which an attempted burglary was stopped and the Garda Air Support Unit was called in for a subsequent manhunt.
Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:
“Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house at Johnswell, Kilkenny at approximately 7:40pm on Tuesday, November 19, where a number of items were taken.
A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene while a number of other males were observed leaving the scene in a car.
“A search of the area was conducted by Kilkenny Gardaí, assisted by members of the Garda Air Support Unit, and a further two males, aged in their 40s and late teens, were arrested,” the spokesperson added.
“All three men are currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. All property taken was recovered by Gardaí.”
It was also noted that a further planned search was conducted at a house in Kilkenny yesterday morning where a fourth man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.
“He is currently being detained at Thomastown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” the Garda representative confirmed.
Tools and other machinery were recovered in the car seized from the suspects, the radio station added.