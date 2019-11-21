Garda Air Support called in on farm burglary with 4 arrested

Four men were arrested following an incident at a farm in Co. Kilkenny on Tuesday night, November 19, in which an attempted burglary was stopped and the Garda Air Support Unit was called in for a subsequent manhunt.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house at Johnswell, Kilkenny at approximately 7:40pm on Tuesday, November 19, where a number of items were taken.

A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene while a number of other males were observed leaving the scene in a car.

“A search of the area was conducted by Kilkenny Gardaí, assisted by members of the Garda Air Support Unit, and a further two males, aged in their 40s and late teens, were arrested,” the spokesperson added.

“All three men are currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. All property taken was recovered by Gardaí.”

It was also noted that a further planned search was conducted at a house in Kilkenny yesterday morning where a fourth man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

“He is currently being detained at Thomastown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” the Garda representative confirmed.

According to local radio station KCLR96 FM , the farmer found the men in his farmyard and managed to detain one of them, with the help of his son, until Gardaí arrived.

Tools and other machinery were recovered in the car seized from the suspects, the radio station added.